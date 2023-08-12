American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.