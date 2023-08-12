American States Water (AWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

AWR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. 272,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,702. American States Water has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.39.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

