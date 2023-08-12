American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

