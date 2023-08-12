Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

