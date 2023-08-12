Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AMPX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $513.22 million and a PE ratio of -17.24.
Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies
In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
