Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $513.22 million and a PE ratio of -17.24.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

