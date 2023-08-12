Analysts Set Expectations for Gogo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Further Reading

