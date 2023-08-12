Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

Shares of APGE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

