Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $510,169.68 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

