Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,458 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.82. The stock had a trading volume of 692,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.90. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

