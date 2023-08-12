Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.28. 2,524,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

