AR Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.89 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

