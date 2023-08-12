AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

CCI stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.