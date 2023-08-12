Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 115.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

