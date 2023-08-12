Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCT. William Blair initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,880. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

