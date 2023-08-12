ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

ARR stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,265,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

