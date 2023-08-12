Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE T opened at $14.37 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.