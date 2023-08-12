ATB Capital Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$19.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.06.

TSE TA opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.42. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

