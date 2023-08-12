Avalanche Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and $70.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $12.37 or 0.00042053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,543,682 coins and its circulating supply is 343,824,232 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

