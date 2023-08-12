Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60.

Avantax Price Performance

AVTA opened at $20.65 on Friday. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Avantax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,452,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avantax

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.