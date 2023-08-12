B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,727 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications accounts for approximately 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 469,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

NYSE:SQNS remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sequans Communications S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

