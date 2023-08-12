Bank of America Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $9.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Clarus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clarus

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clarus by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 274,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.