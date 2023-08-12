Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 243,940 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.31% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $493,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

