Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,571.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

