Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,406,021 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $448,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 236,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

VOYA opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

