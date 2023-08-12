Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,422,432 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.29% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $356,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

