Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Ecolab worth $426,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $184.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

