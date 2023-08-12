Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,345,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,179,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,219,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

