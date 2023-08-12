Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Intuit worth $1,154,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

