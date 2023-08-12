Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,220,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 989,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.00% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,507,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 341,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

