Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,359,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its 200 day moving average is $385.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

