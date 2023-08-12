Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.63 Billion Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,895,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,133,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Bank of America worth $1,627,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

