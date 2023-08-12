Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $474.79 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.64% of Hubbell worth $474,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

