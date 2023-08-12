Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $523,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $489.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

