Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,756 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Procter & Gamble worth $3,521,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

