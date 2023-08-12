Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of General Dynamics worth $390,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

