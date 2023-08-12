Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Cintas worth $361,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $490.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.05. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.