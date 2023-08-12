Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $394,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

