Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,013,131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,565,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013,131 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,865,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.