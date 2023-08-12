Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 333,352 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 333,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,855,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $304.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

