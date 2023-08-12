Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 521,257 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,661,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 521,257 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Tesla worth $4,078,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $242.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.78. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.