Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 75,880 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of McKesson worth $550,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $387,675.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $440.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.