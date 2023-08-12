Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 514,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of McDonald’s worth $2,008,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $288.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.37. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

