Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at C$41.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.70. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12 month low of C$26.56 and a 12 month high of C$43.52.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

