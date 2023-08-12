Barclays Boosts New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $37.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYT opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 30.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

