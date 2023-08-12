BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,769 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

