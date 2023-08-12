BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.49. 2,346,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,437. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

