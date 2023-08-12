BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,748 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in HP by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in HP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,919,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 4,356,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,248. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

