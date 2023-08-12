Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 81.2% in July

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the July 15th total of 974,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 2.1 %

BNTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,644. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

