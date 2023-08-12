BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $29.15 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $29.15 or 0.00099128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $141.32 million and $235,047.12 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
