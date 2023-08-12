Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.78.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $273.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average is $285.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

